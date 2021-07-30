Police look for more victims after city man arrested on sex charges

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

Mounties are hoping additional complainants will come forward after a Kamloops man was arrested Friday and charged with a number of serious sexual allegations.

Joel Eric Carlson, 28, was arrested in Chilliwack on 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault, Mounties said in a news release.

Last September, Carlson was the subject of a separate call from police for complainants after allegations were made against him in the North Okanagan.

Several Kamloops women are alleged to have come forward with additional information.

“Having multiple victims come forward in Kamloops made this a complex investigation,” RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird said in the release.

“This investigation and the number of victims who came forward following the public safety advisory reminds us of how many sexual assaults occur that are never reported to police for numerous reasons.”

Baird said Mounties are again asking anyone with information about Carlson to contact police.

Carlson, who is from Kamloops but now lives in Chilliwack, was expected to appear in provincial court on Friday.