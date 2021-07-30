New fire burning near Walhachin believed to have been caused by human activity

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

A new fire that sparked Friday west of Savona is believed to have been human-caused.

The Oxbow Lake fire is small, according to the BC Wildfire Service, measuring less than one hectare. It is burning near Walhachin.

Officials told Castanet Kamloops two helicopters from the nearby Tremont Creek fire are working the blaze.

“It’s close to the Tremont Creek wildfire, which has been burning for a little while now,” fire information officer Kyla Fraser told Castanet.

“So operations that are working on that fire were able to lend a hand on this new one.”

Fraser said the Oxbow Lake fire is in grass and is not threatening any structures or roadways as of Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:46 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a new blaze Friday near Walhachin, west of Savona.

The BC Wildfire Service said the situation is "emerging" and no other information is available at this time.

