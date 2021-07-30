Flat Lake fire prompts evacuations at 125 properties near Meadow Lake, north of Clinton

Photo: TNRD More than 100 properties in the Meadow Lake area north of Clinton were ordered to evacuate on Friday. To see a high-resolution version of the above map, click the link in the story.

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.

More than 100 properties north of Clinton have been ordered to evacuate due to a massive wildfire burning out of control nearby.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials ordered 125 properties in the Meadow Lake area to evacuate on Friday morning.

The properties impacted are on Big Bar Road, Dog Creek Road, Lake Drive, Little Big Bar Road, Marriot Road, Meadow Lake Road and Sharptail Road. (For more on which properties are affected, click here.)

The Flat Lake fire is burning southwest of 100 Mile House and has been moving in recent days toward Meadow Lake. The fire's size is estimated to be more than 45,000 hectares — approximately 450 square kilometres.

The Flat Lake fire is among the largest of the 242 wildfires currently burning in B.C., approximately the same size as the deadly Lytton Creek blaze. Only Sparks Lake, at 66,000 hectares, is larger.