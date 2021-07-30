Flat Lake fire prompts evacuations at 125 properties near Meadow Lake, north of Clinton

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.
More than 100 properties north of Clinton have been ordered to evacuate due to a massive wildfire burning out of control nearby.
Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials ordered 125 properties in the Meadow Lake area to evacuate on Friday morning.
The properties impacted are on Big Bar Road, Dog Creek Road, Lake Drive, Little Big Bar Road, Marriot Road, Meadow Lake Road and Sharptail Road. (For more on which properties are affected, click here.)
The Flat Lake fire is burning southwest of 100 Mile House and has been moving in recent days toward Meadow Lake. The fire's size is estimated to be more than 45,000 hectares — approximately 450 square kilometres.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
ORIGINAL STORY: 10:40 a.m.
A massive fire burning out of control southwest of 100 Mile House has again grown significantly in size.
New mapping late Thursday from the BC Wildfire Service pegs the Flat Lake fire at an estimated 45,525 hectares — more than 450 square kilometres. That’s a significant increase from an estimate of approximately 39,500 hectares on Thursday.
The fire’s northeast perimeter remains about nine kilometres southwest of the District of 100 Mile House’s municipal limits.
The fire has grown slightly in recent days on its northwest flank, but most growth has been to the southwest in the direction of Meadow Lake.
On Thursday, crews conducted controlled burns outside the perimeter of the Flat Lake fire, which remains active on its south flank.
The Flat Lake fire is among the largest of the 242 wildfires currently burning in B.C., approximately the same size as the deadly Lytton Creek blaze. Only Sparks Lake, at 66,000 hectares, is larger.