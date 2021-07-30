172623
177985
Kamloops  

Flat Lake fire prompts evacuations at 125 properties near Meadow Lake, north of Clinton

Evac orders north of Clinton

- | Story: 341567

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:40 a.m.

A massive fire burning out of control southwest of 100 Mile House has again grown significantly in size.

New mapping late Thursday from the BC Wildfire Service pegs the Flat Lake fire at an estimated 45,525 hectares — more than 450 square kilometres. That’s a significant increase from an estimate of approximately 39,500 hectares on Thursday.

The fire’s northeast perimeter remains about nine kilometres southwest of the District of 100 Mile House’s municipal limits.

The fire has grown slightly in recent days on its northwest flank, but most growth has been to the southwest in the direction of Meadow Lake.

On Thursday, crews conducted controlled burns outside the perimeter of the Flat Lake fire, which remains active on its south flank.

The Flat Lake fire is among the largest of the 242 wildfires currently burning in B.C., approximately the same size as the deadly Lytton Creek blaze. Only Sparks Lake, at 66,000 hectares, is larger.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

176140