TRU looking for seniors to participate in study looking at memory

Photo: Sydney Chisholm TRU is looking for participants for a memory study.

Thompson Rivers University is looking for seniors to participate in an online study.

Dr. Claudia Gonzalez, a researcher at TRU, is conducting a study looking into memory and anxiety in seniors 65 and older.

“We're looking at how memory and attention are influenced by anxiety, specifically we're looking at it for older adults,” Gonzalez told Castanet Kamloops.

“Because we know ... that aging is associated with some decline. Not all abilities decline, but memory and attention do seem to decline as we get older.”

The doctor of cognitive psychology said the science community is aware of the effects of anxiety, and her study will dive into the relationship between anxiety and memory.

“We're hoping to answer that question to establish whether memory and attention are influenced by anxiety and whether older adults who who show poor performance in memory and attention tasks also show high anxiety,” Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez said she hopes that finding a link between the two will help scientists better understand the issue so they can provide more effective help for those struggling with anxiety and memory problems.

“We know that anxiety can have detrimental effects on our cognition or on our attention and memory specifically, and it can interfere with our daily activities,” she said.

“The problem is we don't know whether poor memory and attention leads to higher anxiety are behind leads to poor memory.”

The university said participation in the study is voluntary, but those involved will receive a $5 gift card as well as be entered in a draw to win a $20 gift card after completing the experiment.

Eligible participants should be 65 years of age or older and not be taking anti-anxiety medication. If they are taking medication for anxiety, it must have been for longer than a year.

Participants should also not be taking any medications to enhance attention, not have any known heart diseases and not have been diagnosed with any neurological conditions like stroke. They should have normal or corrected vision, speak fluent English and have access to internet at their home.

The experiment would include one online session of questionnaires as well as an assessment over the phone to measure anxiety and memory.

Gonzalez said it often only takes 30 minutes to complete the experiment and that participants never have to leave their homes.

The researchers are hoping to finish the study by October, and would like to have as many participants as possible.

“The more the merrier,” she said, adding she hoped to have over 200 people participate.

Those wishing to participate can email [email protected]