Tranquille Road between Knox and Wilson streets will be closed to the public Monday morning to accommodate filming

Photo: Tim Petruk
Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Wilson Street is closed to the public between 4:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Monday.
Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Wilson Street is closed to the public to accommodate filming in the area.
According to a social media post from the City of Kamloops, Tranquille has been closed since 4:30 a.m. Monday, but will re-open again at 10 a.m.
