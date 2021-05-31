Tranquille Road between Knox and Wilson streets will be closed to the public Monday morning to accommodate filming

Photo: Tim Petruk Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Wilson Street is closed to the public between 4:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to a social media post from the City of Kamloops, Tranquille has been closed since 4:30 a.m. Monday, but will re-open again at 10 a.m.