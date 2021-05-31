173626
172730
Kamloops  

Tranquille Road between Knox and Wilson streets will be closed to the public Monday morning to accommodate filming

Road closure due to filming

- | Story: 335477

Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Wilson Street is closed to the public to accommodate filming in the area.

According to a social media post from the City of Kamloops, Tranquille has been closed since 4:30 a.m. Monday, but will re-open again at 10 a.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

172730