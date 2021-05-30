City of Kamloops looking for eligible project proposals, will allocate federal funding to address homelessness

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops is looking for eligible project proposals to help address the needs of the homeless.

According to a city statement released Thursday, the call for proposals is to allocate additional funding from the federal government’s Reaching Home program.

Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across the country, according to the Government of Canada.

Through the program, direct funding is provided to urban, Indigenous, rural and remote communities, helping them address local homelessness needs.

The city said the additional funds are specifically meant to address the impacts of COVID-19 on those at risk of, or experiencing homelessness, and to provide support to organizations who serve the homeless.

According to the city, they will work closely with an advisory board and community partners to make sure funding is sent where it is needed most.

Those interested in responding to the call for proposals can visit the City of Kamloops’ grants webpage.

The deadline to apply is June 9.