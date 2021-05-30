Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 expressed appreciation for community support, issued reminder of COVID-19 health protocols

In the wake of the discovery of hundreds of children’s remains near the former Kamloops residential school, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc chief is reminding people to keep to COVID-19 health protocols as they grieve.

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said people should remain mindful of provincial health orders, especially as only the first round of vaccinations have been delivered to band and community members.

“We do not want another tragedy on top of another tragedy,” Casimir said.

“We need to be resilient. And now is not the time to let our guards down.”

Community members and visitors have been coming to the site to mourn, and to honour the 215 children whose remains were found buried. A statement announcing the discovery was released Thursday.

Casimir said she truly appreciates everyone grieving along with the TteS.

“We appreciate the outpour of support that we’ve been receiving, but right now, we are only in the early stages. And right now, our community and our members have only received their first shot of the vaccination, we still are waiting for our second,” she said.

“We have reached out to First Nations Health and provincial health authorities to support us during this time because of that, we know that communities want to come together and they want to drum, they want to pray, they want to mourn together and support each other. And right now is not the time.”

Casimir said they don’t want individuals coming in and compromising the community’s health and safety, as well as putting their own health at risk.

“We want our children to be healthy, we want our elders to move through this year’s initial shock,” Casimir said.

“We have to honour the children, but we’re asking that you honour the children by honouring and loving the children that you have.”