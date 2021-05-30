Trudeau asks for flags to be lowered to honour Kamloops residential school children

Photo: Kristen Holliday Flags at city hall in Kamloops are flown at half mast to honour the 215 children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast in honour of the lives of 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops.

Trudeau says he has made the request, which will include the Peace Tower flag, to honour all Indigenous children who "never made it home", the survivors of the school and their families.

The City of Kamloops has lowered its flag at city hall to half mast as well, while the City of Vancouver announced Sunday morning that it would be doing the same, for 215 hours.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

She described the discovery as "an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.''

Plans are underway to bring in forensics experts to identify and repatriate the remains of the children found buried on the site.

Mayors of communities across Ontario including Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga and Brampton have also ordered flags lowered to honour the children.

