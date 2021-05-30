Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at NorKam secondary, Interior Health says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Another Kamloops high school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure.

NorKam secondary has been added to Interior Health’s school exposure list, reporting possible exposure to the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

NorKam joins Sa-Hali secondary, Brock middle and Beattie elementary on the list of SD73 schools on Interior Health’s school exposure list.

Interior Health has said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test-positive case.”