Many in the Tk’emlups community always suspected there were children buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school.

Rumours of buried children at the former Kamloops Indian residential school have been heard in the community decade now, but it wasn’t until Thursday the Tk’emlups band announced the discovery of the remains of 215 children.

In a release confirming the discovery, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the loss “was spoken about but never documented."

Many in the band say they saw the discovery coming.

“They closed the curtains, and they told us to be quiet. And then I looked out and I saw them, literally carrying something, at a young age. So I kind of thought that this was coming," says Janice Billy, a former student at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Percy Casper, an Elder and former student at the school says “While I was being brought up over here, I knew there was something going on. I was very aware of it. And at the time when it was happening, people were not believing us."

The remains were found using a ground penetrating radar over the May long weekend. The Tk’emlups band expects to find more remains, and is continuing to work with a radar specialist, to survey the rest of the property, as the 215 bodies were found when surveying only a portion of the land.

Casimir says the band plans to release a full report in mid-June. The report will be available to the public, after it is disclosed to Tk’emlups band members and other local chiefs.