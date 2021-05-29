Kamloops NorthPaws are rolling out a new mascot

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws NorthPaws team logo

The Kamloops NorthPaws are searching for a new mascot.

The West Coast League baseball team is looking to hire someone to wear the NorthPaw mascot costume on a part-time basis all year round. The costume and mascot name haven’t been released to the public, and won’t be until the position is filled.

The NorthPaws say the ideal candidate is “enthusiastic, energetic and charismatic.”

The team had said it would roll out a mascot this summer, along with other promotional items, after cancelling their 2021 season due to COVID19.

The West Coast League is a summer baseball league for college-level player with teams in Oregon, Washington, B.C. and Alberta.