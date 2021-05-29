Search continues Saturday for missing Penticton hiker in Cariboo region

Photo: RCMP Leah Buckner

The search for a missing Penticton woman in the Cariboo region continues Saturday.

Leah Buckner went hiking near Kokanee Bay Resort, north of Lac La Hache, on Thursday, but she never returned.

Police said Buckner had been staying with her boyfriend, who works in the area, and she would regularly go out hiking.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP are respectfully requesting the general public avoid the area of Kokanee Bay Resort, Begg Road, and Kokanee Pit Road to permit organized search efforts to continue unimpeded,” Cpl. Jason Nash of the 100 Mile House RCMP said.

Police said there is also a small possibility that Buckner traveled home to Penticton, and her family there is being kept up to date on the search.

Buckner, a 100-pound, 5-foot-6 caucasian woman, was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

Police have asked anyone with information about her disappearance to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477, using file 201-1884.