Tk’emlúps begins healing process after discovery of mass burial site near residential school

More than 400 people gathered Friday to honour the lives lost in the residential school system.

There was a drum circle, songs and traditional customs aimed at helping to heal the community.

The ceremony was a tribute after the remains of 215 children were found near the former Kamloops Indian residential school.

On Thursday, the Tk’emlúps band announced the discovery of the buried remains. They were found with the help of ground-penetrating radar technology, the band said.

Many at Friday's ceremony, at the powwow grounds on the Tk'emlups reserve, said they were thankful to start the healing process.

“Things will fall into place, as it should happen now, being in the native way and native hands,” one mourner said.

“It’s good to bring them home, its very good, the 215 children that didn’t make it home to their parents” said another.

The Kamloops residential school was open from 1890 until 1978 and was, for a time, the largest residential school in Canada.

On Wednesday, the Tk’emlúps band will continue its healing process with a sharing circle.