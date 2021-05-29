Judge refuses to cancel house arrest order for Kamloops man who hid body of dead homeless man

Photo: Castanet Staff David Boltwood's body was found outside this North Kamloops apartment building on Nov. 29, 2019.

A Kamloops man on house arrest for hiding the body of a dead homeless man had no luck this week asking a judge to soften his sentence to allow for more freedom.

Shane Brownlee, 52, was sentenced in March to six months of house arrest and two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of interfering with a dead body.

David Boltwood was homeless in October 2019, court heard, when Brownlee invited him to stay at his Carson Crescent apartment, fearing the man may freeze to death outside.

Boltwood died of natural causes at some point after Nov. 7, while inside Brownlee’s apartment, but investigators were unable to pinpoint a precise date. Brownlee rolled Boltwood’s body into a zebra-print carpet and kept it inside his apartment.

Brownlee later enlisted the help of an unknowing teenager who thought he was helping with a move. The two moved Boltwood’s body to the dumpster area of Brownlee’s apartment. The teen later told police he saw Brownlee spraying Febreeze on a box containing the body.

Boltwood’s body was found on Nov. 29, 2019, bu passersby in the area of Brownlee’s apartment building.

Brownlee later told police he “panicked” after Boltwood died. Court heard he had been drinking a lot at the time and experiencing deteriorating mental health.

In Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, Brownlee asked Judge Ray Phillips to turn his house arrest into probation with a curfew — a move that would give him a lot more freedom.

“I’d like to change my house arrest to a curfew,” he said. “I have a lot of medical appointments coming up.”

Court heard Brownlee has completed more than 90 hours of community service since his sentencing in March — nearly double to 55 he was required to complete.

Brownlee’s probation officer was also present in court, describing him as “a model client.”

Despite that, Phillips did not grant Brownlee’s request.

“This sentence was at the lower end, and the six months of house arrest is at the lower end,” he said.

“What I’ve heard from your probation officer is you continue to make that shift and it’s all positive. The six months of house arrest, though, is a baseline sentence and I am not going to change it.”

Phillips did give Brownlee an extra hour of freedom each day. He is now free to run errands and leave his house between noon and 3 p.m. daily.

“Mr. Brownlee, stay on that track you’re on,” Phillips said.

“I commend you for that, but it’s not appropriate to change it at this time.”