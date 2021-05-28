Police say they will work with, follow direction of First Nations leaders after grisly Tk'emlups find

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police in Kamloops say they will work with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc leaders following the discovery of the remains of more than 200 children buried near the former residential school.

“We share the community’s sadness in learning of the recent discovery,” RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said in a news release on Friday.

“We are mindful that news of the discovery may evoke memories of trauma and emotions. We encourage anyone who needs help to please reach out.”

On Thursday, Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir announced the remains of 215 children had been located buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. She said the discovery was made with ground-penetrating radar.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were contacted on Wednesday and advised about the discovery. She said police will be following the lead of Tk’emlups community leaders.

“We will be working with the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community leaders in determining the next steps and the best way to be involved, while at the same time being supportive, respectful and culturally sensitive to the Indigenous communities that are impacted,” she said.