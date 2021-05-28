Kamloops Mounties execute search warrant as part of investigation into alleged police imposter

Photo: Tim Petruk Police took this BMW off the road earlier this month, calling it a "police lookalike."

Kamloops Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who’s had any experience with potential police impersonators.

Police executed a search warrant on Friday in relation to an ongoing police impersonation investigation — a probe related to news stories earlier this month about a so-called “police lookalike” BMW being taken off the road.

As part of the investigation, Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who’s had a suspicious occurrence involving a potential police impersonator.

“Even if that interaction occurred several years ago — if you feel someone approached you or pulled you over, but it wasn’t quite clear if they were in law enforcement or if they indicated they were a police officer but something felt suspicious about the interaction, please contact us as soon as possible,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The probe comes on the heels of a number of incidents elsewhere in B.C. in which civilians have been seen impersonating police.

“These reports are very concerning and we treat these allegations very seriously to help ensure public safety is not compromised by police impersonators,” Kamloops RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in the release.

Anyone with information for police can call 250-828-3000.