Electric school bus added to Kamloops-Thompson school district's fleet of vehicles

Photo: SD73 This is what it looks like under the hood of SD73's new electric school bus.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has its first electric school bus.

The bus is now part of SD73’s fleet — one of 18 electric school buses delivered this month to 13 B.C. school districts.

“This is an important milestone in our commitment to sustainability in the Kamloops-Thompson school district,” said Rhonda Kershaw, SD73 board chair.

“We are grateful for the funding for this e-bus, and for the opportunity to provide cleaner and healthier transportation to our students while reducing our carbon footprint.”

Electric vehicles aren’t cheap. According to the district, the total cost for the new bus was nearly $390,000 — about half of which was covered by Victoria. SD73 was on the hook for about $45,000.

“The plan is to trial one bus to determine how it performs in our climate and terrain,” SD73 interim Supt. Terry Sullivan said.

“Assuming the trial is successful, we would add more electric buses as funding allows.”

The district plans to use the 76-passenger bus in Brocklehurst and North Kamloops, and for some field trips.

SD73 has 84 buses in its fleet, traversing an average of 9,100 kilometres each school day transporting 4,300 students to and from class.