Trudeau says Tk'emlups burial find 'a painful reminder' of horrors of residential school system

Photo: Castanet Staff

The discovery of the remains of more than 200 children on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops are “a painful reminder” of a dark time in Canada’s history, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart,” Trudeau said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“It is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news.”

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir released a statement on Thursday saying the band had confirmed the remains of 215 children were buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Casimir said ground-penetrating radar confirmed the find.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod also addressed the find on Friday.

“Today, our community mourns along with those who suffered this terrible loss and alongside all survivors of the horrific residential school system, who are undoubtedly forced to remember their trauma upon hearing the news,” she said.

“There’s nothing more painful in life than losing a child. My heart breaks today thinking of all the loving parents who never saw their children return home, and who were never granted the dignity of knowing what happened.”

The Kamloops Indian Residential School operated between 1890 and 1978, operated for most of that time by the Catholic Church. Castanet has reached out to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops for comment.