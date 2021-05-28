B.C. premier says he was 'horrified, heartbroken' after learning of Tk'emlups residential school burial site

Photo: Contributed The Kamloops Indian Residential School in an undated photo.

B.C.’s premier says he was “horrified and heartbroken” after learning the remains of more than 200 children had been found buried near the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir announced the find, which she said was confirmed with ground-penetrating radar, in a statement on Thursday afternoon. She said the remains of 215 children were buried and the deaths were undocumented.

“I am horrified and heartbroken to learn that the burial site of 215 children has been confirmed on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“I honour Tk’emlups te Secwepemc as they grapple with this burden from a dark chapter of Canadian history and uphold their commitment to complete this investigation over the coming weeks, bringing to light the full truth of this loss.”

The school operated between 1890 and 1978.

“Each child has been forever taken from a family and a community that loved them,” Horgan said.

“This is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. And it is a stark example of the violence the Canadian residential school system inflicted upon Indigenous peoples and how the consequences of these atrocities continue to this day.”