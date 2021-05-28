Walsh raises concerns with pilot project that will see rentals, more food options in Riverside Park

Photo: Getty Images

A Kamloops city councillor is expressing concern with the way in which a recently approved Riverside Park pilot project made it to the council agenda, saying the public was ultimately left out of the conversation.

Coun. Denis Walsh said the now-approved pilot project, which will temporarily bring expanded food services and sports equipment rentals to Riverside Park, seemed to have “percolated behind closed doors.”

“It’s not so much about the decision as it is about the process,” Walsh said.

“The way it was brought in, to me, was offside, definitely offside, especially without more information and public consultation.”

Walsh said engagement groups are meant to be a mixture of public representatives and city staff, where ideas are discussed on a public level. He said once the group discusses those issues and then approves them, proposals will be passed on to a council committee, who will discuss it in a public meeting. Finally, the recommendation can be passed to city council.

Walsh said to his understanding, the proposal was discussed at the engagement group level, but a vote wasn’t taken.

“The chair kind of surmised that there was a general opinion that this idea is acceptable to the parks engagement group, but there was no indication of a vote. Then instead of going up the ladder to the committee, which is a normal process, it just stayed at the staff level,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he felt the staff report itself lacked detail, particularly in regards to risk and liability, which types of recreation equipment will specifically be available for rent, and metrics for assessing success of the pilot.

“Council meetings are not the place that you create a proposal,” Walsh said.

“When it comes to council, we debate the merits of a well formulated plan, not where we start creating the plan at the council level. So that’s what went on at that meeting.”

As the pilot proposal was being discussed at last week's council meeting, staff issued a reminder that council members who felt they had a conflict of interest should not participate. Castanet asked Walsh, who co-owns a downtown cafe, if he considered this during the meeting.

Walsh said he wasn't concerned about being in conflict.

"We've had the food trucks in the park for two years and it's not affected our business. It doesn't seem to matter, and so I'm not concerned about that part of it. I'm really concerned about the process and decision of council," he said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly told Castanet different proposals can be brought up in different ways. He pointed to an example of the sidewalk extensions approved by council that helped restaurants and other businesses create space for patios.

“That came up almost the same way as the pilot project in Riverside Park,” O’Reilly said.

He said proposals are coming forward as a result of the mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force, endorsed by council months ago. According to O’Reilly, the Riverside Park pilot project was part of that process.

“I have no problems or concerns with how it came out,” O’Reilly said.

When asked about the detail in the report provided by staff, O’Reilly said the pilot will not carry any financial implications for the City of Kamloops, and they know it will be a short-term pilot project as the building to be used for businesses is slated to be torn down.

“It truly is a pilot project, there's no chance of extending it the way it's been presented to us. And I would expect if something were to come back for an extension or a different program, then it will be a full report,” O’Reilly said.

“This is to test the waters and see how it operates, and see what the uptake is from the residents of the City of Kamloops.”

He said the pilot project will not commercialize the park as there will be no new structures, simply the activation of an “otherwise inactive, unsafe space.”

“An active space is a safe space. And right now, that space is not safe. We have a security guard there, that we're paying seven days a week to be there, because it's not active enough. And so we are now activating an empty building — a derelict, empty building,” he said.

“Again, I have no concerns with with what we're doing.”