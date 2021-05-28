Project X Theatre's summer theatre festival will return in August

Theatre under the Trees will be back for their 15th season with live performances in downtown Kamloops’ Prince Charles Park this summer.

Last year, the festival was unable to run due to the pandemic. This year, the easing of government restrictions have allowed organizers from Project X theatre to move forward with the show.

Randi Edmundson, artistic producer with Project X Theatre Productions — the group running the summer festival — said she was relieved to see government restrictions ease, allowing them to move forward with in-person performances.

“It was kind of emotional,” Edmundson said.

“We work in theatre, and so it’s been a year where we really haven’t been able to do anything at all, and so being able to come back is huge.”

Elizabeth Nygren, marketing and events assistant for Project X, said it’s nice to have less “what-if’s.”

“It’s just so nice to see that things are going to open up and really soon and really quickly, hopefully, if everything goes according to plan,” Nygren said.

From August 3 to 21, Theatre under the Trees will be presenting a new Canadian musical called Gruff, which is based on the story of the three billy goats gruff.

Edmundson said Tracey Power, a local director and theatre artist, will be directing the performance as a rock and roll parable.

“It kind of explores the question of, what if the grass actually is greener over there? And I'm here in this brown grass, and what do we think about that,” Edmundson said.

“I saw the production of the show last year in Victoria outside, it works beautifully outside. And I laughed, I was really moved … it was really great for a big sort of range of ages. I'm really excited that we get to share it.”

According to Edmundson, organizers had already planned to run a festival in some format this summer in order to keep artists supported, and to provide entertainment to Kamloops audiences.

“It was really, really sad to have to cancel last year. And not only does it affect the entertainment options that Canada's audiences have, but it also deeply affects the artists in our area,” Edmundson said.

She said up until recently, organizers were simultaneously planning an in-person and an online version of the festival.

“We were so excited to see the announcement from the province and so excited that people have been working so hard to keep everyone safe so that we can come back.”

Although the festival will be downsizing by only offering one show to a smaller audience, Edmundson said organizers are still “super thrilled” to host the festival again.

“It should still be that really exciting outdoor family theatre that I personally missed a lot last year,” she said.

Tickets go on sale July 1, and Edmundson said they are trying to keep tickets at an accessible cost for families.

Residents can keep up to date on performances through Project X’s website and social media posts.