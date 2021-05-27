172626
Kamloops  

Property returned to owners after thief caught stealing from vehicles, police say

A thief was caught red-handed on Monday stealing from vehicles in downtown Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to the 200-block of Lorne Street at about 11 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man in a red sweater stealing from parked vehicles.

“Police attended and located a man matching the description inside a truck,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the man was arrested.

“All recovered property was returned to its owners, who did not wish to pursue charges,” she said.

