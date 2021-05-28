Play It Again Sports opens franchise in Kamloops for used goods

Photo: Contributed

Organized sports has been one of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, and soon all kids will be back on the ice, court and pitch with their friends.

To do that they will need new equipment, and that’s where Play It Again Sports comes to the rescue time and time again. It’s the main reason why Mike Boback decided to open a Play It Again Sports franchise in Kamloops.

“We feel there’s a huge opportunity in the used market,” Boback said. “It’s one of the fastest-growing segments in the economy. Things are getting more expensive all the time, and people’s income is not keeping up with the costs. So they’re looking for other ways to save money.”

The Kamloops location is currently in the process of collecting used equipment from the public, which it acquires using cash or store credits. In some cases, consignment can be arranged as well.

Once the Kamloops store, which is located at 805 Notre Dame Dr., has enough inventory, customers will be able to purchase items, whether it’s skis, soccer cleats, ice skates, inline skates and everything in between.

“Kids outgrow all their stuff very quickly,” Boback said. “You buy soccer shoes in the beginning of April, and by June soccer is done and what do you do with these brand new shoes that you bought? They don’t fit in September.”

Play It Again Sports also has a rental program, where families looking to save on the huge costs of big-ticket items can simply borrow them for an affordable price. For instance, kids can rent skis all winter long for $99.

