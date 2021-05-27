The Loop drop-in centre says social services needed, and possible nuisance property designation a "pathway to being shut down"

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Tranquille corridor. The Loop, located at 405 Tranquille, may receive a nuisance property designation.

The program co-ordinator for The Loop Community Resource Centre says the City of Kamloops may be issuing a nuisance property notice for their location — a move that he says is a “pathway to being shut down.”

Glenn Hilke told Castanet Kamloops he will be meeting with the city and his landlord — who Hilke said has been very supportive of The Loop’s work — on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter.

“A target has been put on The Loop by certain people who just don't want to see services on the corridor, or because the corridor on the North Shore is considered prime real estate for development,” Hilke said.

“The last thing they want is to see those special interests be devalued because of the visibility of homeless people and people with mental health and addictions.”

According to Hilke, the nuisance property status means each call to Car40 and BC Emergency Health Services could cost The Loop money. In addition, the building's owners could also be fined or billed each time neighbours or businesses call to complain about the property.

“It’s a pathway to having your business license revoked, and basically forcing a business to shut down,” Hilke said.

The Loop had previously been funded to extend its hours, remaining open on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hilke said this allowed the agency to have more contact with clients, with increased opportunities to introduce them to services.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association released a statement on Thursday, saying it had initially endorsed the funding for extended hours, understanding the intent was to help displaced people find overnight shelter.

The NSBIA said the funding was contingent on identifying the extended hours as a trial, to see if an increase in service hours would help people find appropriate services.

According to the NSBIA's statement, The Loop has not been living up to its end of the bargain.

“Within any social project we endorse, we clearly identify that community interface must be a key component of how a service is operated. That is where the operations at 405 Tranquille have fallen short of expectations,” the statement said.

405 Tranquille Rd. is The Loop’s address.

The NSBIA said the extended hours service has resulted in overnight sheltering at that property, and “significant congregation.”

“At times, this area has seen upwards of 30 individuals on site. The consequence is that open drug use, exchange of goods and social disruption is occurring with businesses and residents surrounding the area.”

The business improvement association acknowledges the organization for stepping to fill a gap, and said they will continue to advocate for outreach services in the area, but they will be looking at other options to endorse.

Hilke said The Loop is the only resource of its kind on the North Shore and, if it were to shut down, those who use its services would scatter into many different locations.

“They’d have no access to food or hydration, or the clothing that we provide them with, and other supplies, harm reduction supplies and so on,” he said.

“They would literally be on their own for all those resources.”

Hilke said many would be forced downtown to access resources available there.

Castanet asked Hilke how he would respond to those who have concerns about needles, garbage and the congregating of people who are experiencing addiction and homelessness.

“I would say to them, I completely agree and accept your concerns as being legitimate,” Hilke said.

However, he said the solution isn't as simple as hiring private security or moving people around from one location to the other.

“The solution is to work with social service agencies that exists to implement new services, additional services,” Hilke said.

He said people need to realize the problem has been ignored for so long, and has been aggravated by the North Shore shelter closing.

“If people want to feel more secure and more safe, and see less of what they consider to be distasteful to disgusting behaviours or sights, they need to let the city council and the mayor know that services are required on the North Shore,” Hilke said.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting a call back from City of Kamloops community services manager Tammy Blundell.