Kamloops Symphony will be live streaming pair of spring concerts

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Kamloops Symphony string musicians

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra wants residents to spring into the summer months with music.

The KSO Wellness Lab will be live streaming two free concerts on its YouTube channel.

The KSO Wellness Lab was created last year as an experimental program aiming to inspire and uplift the Kamloops community. The wellness labs were originally going to be live concerts with small audiences, but are instead being streamed online to bring in as many viewers as possible.

“After wrapping up the Symphony’s nine-concert digital season, we are thrilled to continue programming with these two free chamber concerts for the community," KSO executive director Daniel Mills said in a news release.

"Although we would have loved to perform them for live audiences, we hope viewers across the region will appreciate them in their easy to access digital form.”

The first performance, called Spring Winds, will be live streamed from the Sagebrush Theatre on Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. The performance features the KSO’s principal woodwind players — Heather Beaty, flute; Marea Chernoff, oboe; Sally Arai, clarinet; Olivia Martin, bassoon; and Sam McNally, horn.

They will be performing French and French-Canadian works for Woodwind Quintet. Pianist Naomi Cloutier will join the quintet to conclude the performance.

The second performance features a string quartet consisting of KSO assistant concertmaster Elyse Jacobson and principal second violin Boris Ulanowicz on violins, principal viola Ashley Kroecher, and principal cello Martin Kratky, and will be available June 13.

The quartet will perform a piece by Kamloops-born composer Kevin Mulligan, and will be recorded at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre as a tribute to their supporters in the Shuswap area.

Both performances can be rewatched on YouTube until June 30.