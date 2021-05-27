New weekly COVID-19 cases in Kamloops down to levels not seen since December

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area was down significantly last week, reaching levels not seen in the region since before Christmas.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 between May 16 and May 22.

That number is down from 32 the week prior — a decrease of more than 30 per cent. The 22 cases recorded last week is the lowest weekly figure in the Kamloops region since the week ending on Dec. 12, 2020, when 21 new cases were tallied.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops local health area has averaged 39 new cases of COVID-19 per week.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the peak of case counts for the Kamloops region, the local health area averaged 109 new cases per week.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020 — most of them late in the year.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as week as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.