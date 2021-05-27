Man received driving prohibition, had truck impounded after Wednesday crash downtown, police say

Photo: Kristen Holliday A black truck allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and drove up over the sidewalk on to a grassy median

A Kamloops man has received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound after a collision late Wednesday afternoon on a downtown street, police say.

Cost. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP said in an email that police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Battle Street and Columbia Street at about 4:40 p.m.

Evelyn said a black truck was travelling eastbound when it allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and then attempted to leave the scene, driving up on the sidewalk and over a grassy area before colliding with a large rock.

A witness to the crash told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday the driver got out of the truck and appeared to be visibly staggering after the vehicle stopped on the grass.

According to police, officers detained the truck’s driver and demanded he provide a sample of his breath — which he allegedly refused.

As a result of the incident, the man's vehicle was impounded under the Motor Vehicle act. He also received a 90-day driving prohibition, Evelyn said.