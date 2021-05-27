Kamloops product Kelly Olynyk will suit up for Canada for Olympic basketball qualifying

Photo: Basketball Canada Kelly Olynyk (centre) was one of 21 players on Basketball Canada's senior men's team roster announced Thursday.

Kelly Olynyk will wear the Maple Leaf next month as Team Canada tries to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The South Kamloops grad and current Houston Rockets big man was one of 21 names announced Thursday by Basketball Canada.

“There is no greater feeling in sports than the chance to represent your country on the highest international stage at the Olympic Games,” Rowan Barrett, general manager of Basketball Canada’s senior men’s program, said in a news release.

“Our players and staff fully recognize the unique opportunity that lies ahead of us and I would like to commend them for their dedication to playing for Canada this summer.”

Olynyk, who was traded to Houston this year after more than three seasons with the Miami Heat, is one of 14 NBA players on Canada’s roster.

Training is slated to get underway in June in Florida. A qualifying tournament is scheduled to take place in Victoria between June 29 and July 4.

Canada will be in a group with Greece and China. Other teams taking part are Uruguay, the Czech Republic and Turkey.