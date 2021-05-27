Kamloops Film Society announces charitable status, can once again accept private bookings for Paramount

It's been a big week for the Kamloops Film Society.

The lifting of some provincial pandemic-related restrictions means the non-profit will be allowed once again to offer private rentals of the Paramount Theatre, and executive director Dusan Magdolen said the society has recently been granted charitable status.

Magdolen said the process to receive charitable status took over a year, and KFS received notice of the approval a few weeks ago.

“It’s great news, because I think it aligns with what we are doing. I think our work is charitable, the kinds of movies we’re bringing in, the kinds of activities we engage in,” Magdolen said.

“It also allows us to run more robust donor campaigns down the road, because we’re able to give tax receipts, that’s really huge for individual donors. But it also opens up a lot go grants to us as well, that we wouldn’t have otherwise been eligible for.”

Magdolen said seeing Tuesday’s provincial government plan for reopening was “really exciting.”

He said based on new health guidelines, they can host private bookings for up to 10 people per theatre.

“The private bookings were huge for us when we were able to do them,” Magdolen said.

“Being able to open this theatre for anything is really exciting after after months of being closed.”

The theatre has opened for private movie screenings twice in the past year. In the fall, there were some public screenings, and private bookings were also available.

KFS was given the green light to provide private bookings for groups of up to six people in February, but was told by officials to close their doors weeks later.

“Our goal is to connect people with movies, and private bookings allow us to do that in a really safe way during the pandemic, and I think people felt really safe. We saw that in the fall when people were coming on board,” Magdolen said.

“Financially, obviously, when you have zero revenue, any revenue is really good. Unless you get a ton of the private bookings, it's not the thing that's gonna allow us to survive, but it's definitely a pillar of of the activities that we do that can help us on the revenue front as well.”

The Kamloops Film Society is also operating the Twin Rivers Drive-In on McArthur Island. Films will be screened each weekend until October.

Those interested in private bookings or drive-in movies can visit the KFS website.