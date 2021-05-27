New BTS meal at McDonald's features sauces previously only seen in South Korea

On Wednesday, McDonald’s debuted the BTS meal at participating locations — including those in B.C.'s Interior.

The BTS meal is 10 chicken nuggets, served with limited edition cajun and sweet chilli sauces, fries, and a coke all wrapped up in purple BTS packaging.

BTS is a South Korean boy band that formed in 2013.The meal is based off the bands signature order, and the two sauces were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s locations.

On Wednesday morning, #BTSmeal was trending on Twitter — but many customers were more interested in the dipping sauce than the boy band.

“I don’t normally listen to them, but I love cajun sauce — I love the spice," a customer eating the meal outside McDonald's on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops told Castanet.

The BTS meal will be available at all participating locations while supplies last.