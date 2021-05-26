Multi-vehicle crash in east end of downtown Kamloops snarls traffic

Photo: Kristen Holliday A truck on the median near the corner of Columbia Street and Battle Street on Wednesday.

UPDATE: 5:07 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a downtown Kamloops crash appeared intoxicated and fled the scene on foot after the wreck, according to a witness.

A witness to a crash on Wednesday near the corner of Battle Street and Columbia Street said a truck appeared to rear-end a flat-deck multiple times before driving up onto the median and coming to a rest.

The witness told Castanet Kamloops the driver appeared to be staggering before leaving the scene.

ORIGINAL: 5:03 p.m.

A late-afternoon accident involving multiple vehicles has snarled traffic in downtown Kamloops.

A multi-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Battle Street and Columbia Street at about 4:45 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene, who said traffic is backed up for blocks.

Police, Kamloops Fire Rescue and ambulance are all on scene.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.