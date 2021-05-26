Man arrested in Riverside Park after police called for report of person armed with handgun

Photo: Castanet Staff

A man was arrested on warrants Monday after police were called to Riverside Park for a report of a person with a handgun.

Mounties were called to the downtown park at about 8:15 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person in dark clothes holding what appeared to be a pistol and walking toward a group of people.

“Police patrolled the area on foot, located a man matching the description provided and detained him,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A BB gun was allegedly tucked in his waistband and seized by police. The suspect also had a warrant for failing to comply with probation.”

A 30-year-old Kamloops man was taken to city cells and held for court. His next appearance in court is slated for June.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.