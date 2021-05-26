Kamloops competing for title of Canada's Most Active Community

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Communities across the country will be competing for the title of Canada’s Most Active Community, and the City of Kamloops, along with PLAY Kamloops, is encouraging Tournament Capital residents to get moving.

According to a statement from the city, ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge will run from June 1 to June 30. The community that logs the most physical activity minutes will win a grand prize of $100,000.

Chelsea Tekonomy, the city’s active living coordinator, said in a statement that she is excited to get this year’s challenge started.

“COVID-19 has had both a physical and mental toll on our residents. There’s no better time to gather your bubble, get active and increase your physical and mental health,” Tekonomy said.

“Kamloops is an extremely active community, and we need to have residents, local teams, fitness organizations and businesses show off their activity and support by logging movement minutes.”

According to the city, in 2019 — the last time this competition was held — Kamloops placed in the top five communities for Western Canada. Enderby took the crown for Canada’s Most Active Community.

The goal is for residents to connect with others, participating in physical activity while obeying provincial health orders.

The city said PLAY Kamloops is leading the local campaign to get residents active, with support from School District 73, Pacific Sport Interior BC, BGC Kamloops and local sports organizations.

For those interested in participating, physical activity minutes can be tracked on ParticipACTION's website or app. Residents can join as individuals or in a team, and can win weekly prizes.

“Every move counts — from walking the dog, to gardening, to playing with the kids — the more activity, the greater the chance to win,” the city said in a statement.

According to the city, if Kamloops wins the challenge, the money will go towards an initiative that encourages social connection, community building and physical activity.