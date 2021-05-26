Single-vehicle crash in Brocklehurst sees car hit light pole, roll onto its side, police say

Photo: Sydney Chisholm A City of Kamloops employee cleans up a sidewalk in Brocklehurst on Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Singh Street and Lethbridge Avenue.

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash over the noon hour in Brocklehurst saw a car roll onto its side after hitting a light pole.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Singh Street and Lethbridge Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

“A vehicle was located on its side and the lone occupant was removed by KFR,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

“The vehicle was reportedly travelling north on Singh Street when it collided with a light post and ended up on its side.”

Evelyn said the police investigation into the crash is ongoing.