Outdoor youth sports leagues are starting to plan games after some pandemic restrictions lifted

Photo: Stacy Matkowski KMBA Girl's Day baseball festival, 2018.

Some restrictions for outdoor sports were lifted by the province on Tuesday, and many youth-league teams — including a whole bunch in Kamloops — are itching to start competing.

The Kamloops Minor Baseball Association announced it would soon start planning games, and the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association is awaiting further direction but looking forward to the return of competition.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, the KMBA said it is working this week to plan and schedule house league games across its age group divisions. Rep teams are still not permitted to play against other clubs.

Missy Cederholm, executive director of the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, said the organization is still waiting for more direction from BC Soccer, but everyone is excited to start competing again.

“We're hoping to be playing games next week if we can, but it will, like I said, depend on what those guidelines come out as and how quickly we can get going,” Cederholm said.

Under current provincial guidelines, spectators are not allowed at games. However, as early as June 15th, up to 50 fans may be permitted to attend outdoor events.