Fire crews fighting small, smoky grass fire on Tk'emlups reserve land

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue crews battle a smoky grass fire along Salish Road on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a stretch of Salish Road on the Tk’emlups reserve on Wednesday to battle a smoky grass fire.

Crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Smoke can be seen from many parts of the city.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said a number of Kamloops Fire Rescue vehicles were present as of 11 a.m.

