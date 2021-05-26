CSOs, along with partner organizations and police, working to educate, clean up camps, city says

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops says work is being done by community service officers and partners to support those living rough outdoors and to clean up the city’s riverbanks.

According to a city statement, over the past few weeks CSOs have been partnering with outreach organizations and police to clean up shelters and remind residents of rising water levels and available community resources.

Kevin Beeton, the city’s community service supervisor, said in the statement that when CSOs attend a camp, they assess each situation to determine the needs of the individual.

“We aim to educate and work with our community partners to connect people with the services available to meet their needs. Enforcement is a tool, but not our first or only one,” Beeton said.

According to the city, representatives from ASK Wellness, Canadian Mental Health Association's Kamloops branch, Interior Community Services and the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society have been involved in efforts to provide outreach to residents living outdoors.

The city said they have attended Schubert Drive, Vicars Road, the west end of Riverside Park, and along the riverbank between Overlanders Bridge and MacArthur Island.

Unsafe or abandoned shelters have also been removed from these areas, according to the city.

The city said CSOs regularly monitor locations throughout the city to ensure compliance with bylaws, “in an effort to balance the needs of residents living outdoors with the safety of the community at large.”

A parks and public lands bylaw was amended in 2018 to permit overnight shelters on designated public land, providing rules for when and where shelters are permitted, and including restrictions to protect the safety of all citizens, according to the city.

Residents who have questions or who wish to report a camp are encouraged to contact community services.