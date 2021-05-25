City of Kamloops encouraging residents to cycle around town for GoByBike week

Photo: Pexels

GoByBike Week is on the horizon, and in the spirit of the event, the City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to use their bicycles to get around town.

The week-long, province-wide event is organized by GoByBikeBC, and will be held from May 31 to June 6 this year.

According to a statement from the city, the purpose of GoByBike Week is to encourage British Columbians to choose bikes over their vehicles for transportation.

“This event encourages ridership for work, school and daily errands and promotes a way to get active, stay health, lower stress and improve mental health,” the city said.

The City of Kamloops’ bike map, and more detailed maps of city parks are available to help residents find cycling paths.

Participants across B.C. are able to enter to win a trip for two to Croatia.

Students in preschool to grade 12 are encouraged to participate by shooting a short video about why they bike, and how the activity has helped them throughout the pandemic. Participants can win $100 and $50 Visa gift cards.

More details about rider registration and available prizes can be found on GoByBikeBC’s website.