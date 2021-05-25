Misunderstanding behind long response time for incident at Kamloops salon, Mounties say

Photo: Cobia Salon Cobia Salon security camera footage from May 19.

Kamloops Mounties say they are investigating after a misunderstanding led to a lengthy delay in police response following an assault on staff last week at a Sahali salon.

On Wednesday last week, Cobia Salon staff called police after an intruder allegedly knocked product off shelves and punched an employee.

Dispatchers told frontline officers that the “disturbance” involved a woman who had allegedly put items into her bag. According to Mounties, the call did not come in as a violent assault.

Kamloops RCMP say due to priority calls, the fact the suspect had already left and that no one was injured, officers weren’t dispatched until much later.

Kamloops RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said police have since been conducting a follow up investigation, and investigators have been reviewing the audio of the initial call to police.

“During that review, several people can be heard talking in the background, one of which indicates a potential assault was involved. The reporting of an assault should have increased the prioritization of the call and required a more-timely response," Pelley said.

Kamloops RCMP have been in contact with the salon, and said a full review of the police response, and what led to the low prioritization for an officer being dispatched is also being conducted.

Last week a Cobia stylist told Castanet the salon was told police deemed the case unimportant. Pelley said that was due to a miscommunication between the salon and Mounties.

“We would like to assure the salon employees and the public that this is in fact not the case and this was an unfortunate misunderstanding of the incident initially reported,” Pelley said.

Mounties said salon staff are not interested in pursuing criminal charges at this time.

The detachment is conducting "a full review" of the response to the call.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact them at 250-828-3000.