Kamloops-area 'recluse' guilty of sexually assaulting young girls years ago, judge rules

An elderly Kamloops-area man who describes himself as “a recluse” was lying when he denied having raped two young girls nearly 20 years ago, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.

The 70-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban barring the publication of any information that could identify his victims. He was found guilty Tuesday on five of six counts against him.

The offences took place in a rural community near Kamloops between 2002 and 2005, during which time the victims were between 11 and 15 years of age.

Court heard the two victims contacted police in 2016 after connecting on Facebook and sharing stories.

The stories of the victims had some similarities. Both said the man, who they referred to as a “friend,” started by touching them sexually and gradually progressed to intercourse.

Both of the victims lived nearby and spent time at the man’s house.

At trial earlier this month, the man took the stand in his own defence and denied ever having sexually assaulted either of the complainants. He described himself as “a recluse” but said he had “an open-door policy” at his house, where he also ran a soup kitchen.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Carla Forth rejected the man’s testimony and said she believed the victims.

“I believe the complainants,” she said. “I find there was authenticity in their testimony. … I’m not convinced they were faking their emotions or mistaken about what happened.”

Forth ordered the man to undergo a pre-sentence report and a psychological evaluation.

He remains free on bail. Sentencing will likely take place sometime in the summer or fall.