Sa-Hali secondary reporting additional day of potential virus exposure, cases also reported at Merritt and Salmon Arm schools

Sa-Hali secondary is reporting an additional day of potential COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health's school exposures list shows a possible COVID-19 exposure event occurred on Wednesday last week.

Exposure to the virus at Sa-Hali could have also happened from May 12 to May 14, May 17 and May 18, according to the health authority.

“A member of the Sa-Hali secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the school said.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive.”

Beattie elementary and Brocklehurst middle school are also on Interior Health’s list for potential exposure events.

According to Interior Health, a number of schools in areas near Kamloops are also reporting COVID-19 cases within the community.

A possible COVID-19 exposure event occurred at Merritt secondary school over May 18 and May 19.

In Salmon Arm, three schools are reporting COVID-19 cases, according to IH. Potential exposure could have occurred at Shuswap middle school from May 11 to May 13, and on May 18.

The Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm secondary is reporting a possible exposure events on May 14, while virus exposure could have occurred on the Jackson campus on May 17.

Interior Health has said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”