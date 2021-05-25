Summit Elementary students create drawings to stop dogs from pooping in their school yard

Photo: Summit Elementary Student Summit Elementary student drawn poomoji.

Students at a Kamloops elementary school have launched a creative new campaign to keep dog poop out of their school yard.

Summit elementary school students have apparently experienced so many problems with what dogs leave behind in their school field, they created "poomojis" to send a message to dog owners.

Summit Elementary School Principal Justin DeVries says the dog excrement has been a problem since September, and there was little staff could do about it.

“I equipped them [lunch supervision staff] with doggie bags, but the number of times they were cleaning up after dogs was an issue,” said DeVries.

He said the school's parent advisory council sent out messages on their Facebook page, as well as other social media platforms and a community wide email, but nothing seemed to work.

“Many staff have spoken to community members who arrive after hours, to let them know that it’s against the city’s bylaws to bring dogs onto school property," DeVries said.

“We have removed signage telling people to clean up after their dogs, which is a mixed message since dogs are not allowed. We have also spoken with the City about increased patrols and signs about the bylaw in the neighbourhood."

But, according to the school, the coming of spring only made the problem worse.

“During the Spring melt off, our fields smelled like a sewer for weeks. Students would play in the area and their clothing would be soaked with water that had been contaminated with months of unattended dog feces," DeVries said.

The students decided to get involved, many wrote essays or created images to spread the word.

Some kids took a more tactical route, explaining the problems the feces could cause for students,

“Roundworms in dog feces can cause blindness and cancer in young children if they ingest it. Dog waste contains 23 million fecal coliform bacteria, which are known to cause cramps, diarrhea and kidney disorders in humans. The most common bacteria in dog waste are Salmnellosis, E-Coli, Campylobacter and Yersinosis," wrote student Julienne Molino.

Others chose to share their personal experiences.

“I slipped in dog feces before. I got it all over my shorts and my pants. It was so gross!” wrote Jordan Pedersen, another student at Summit elementary.

DeVries said things have been a bit better lately — except for a few dog owners who seem not to get the message.