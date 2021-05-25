B.C. government funding three projects to create 144 new childcare spaces in Kamloops, Barriere and Lillooet

Photo: A toddler plays with building blocks. (via Shutterstock)

The province says it's investing in 144 new child care spaces in the Kamloops region.

The B.C. government is funding three projects to create 112 new child care spaces in Kamloops, 24 in Barriere and eight in Lillooet.

In Kamloops, the Métis Nation BC will partner with Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services to create a child care facility that offers programming rooted in Métis values, teachings and cultural practices, and is set to open in spring of 2023.

The Yellowhead Community Services Society will create a child care centre within a new affordable housing complex with support from the District of Barriere.

With plans to open in fall of 2022, the centre will offer 24 new licensed child care spaces, including eight infant/toddler spaces and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. The facility will have a garden to grow fruit and vegetables that will be used for snacks or provided to families.

The Yellowhead Community Services Society chief operating officer Susanne Butcher says she hopes the centre will feel like a home way from home.

“Yellowhead Community Services is excited to be able to create additional, purpose-built child care spaces in our community," says Butcher.

Bridge River Head Start/Daycare in Lillooet will renovate an existing child care centre to create eight new licensed child care spaces for children up to the age of 12.

Provincial funding will support the purchase of a new 16-seat van to provide transportation for vulnerable children to and from the centre.