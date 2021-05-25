173626
174581
Kamloops  

Kamloops family lawyer Lorianna Bennett named provincial court judge, Victoria says

New judge for Kamloops

- | Story: 334940

Kamloops is getting a new provincial court judge.

Lawyer Lorianna Bennett will begin sitting as a judge on June 7, according to a news release on Tuesday from the provincial government.

“The appointment of a new judge will fill the judicial vacancy created by upcoming retirements and help to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release read.

“It will also help with workload issues in Kamloops, the Interior region and in virtual courts throughout the province.”

Bennett has been a lawyer since 1998. She has worked at city firm Paul and Company for 19 years. The news release describes her as a “knowledgable and collaborative family lawyer.”

Bennett is the second recent appointment to the provincial court bench in Kamloops. Judge Michelle Stanford was appointed in March.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

173469