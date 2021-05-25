Kamloops family lawyer Lorianna Bennett named provincial court judge, Victoria says

Photo: Paul and Company Lorianna Bennett will begin sitting as a provincial court judge in June.

Kamloops is getting a new provincial court judge.

Lawyer Lorianna Bennett will begin sitting as a judge on June 7, according to a news release on Tuesday from the provincial government.

“The appointment of a new judge will fill the judicial vacancy created by upcoming retirements and help to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release read.

“It will also help with workload issues in Kamloops, the Interior region and in virtual courts throughout the province.”

Bennett has been a lawyer since 1998. She has worked at city firm Paul and Company for 19 years. The news release describes her as a “knowledgable and collaborative family lawyer.”

Bennett is the second recent appointment to the provincial court bench in Kamloops. Judge Michelle Stanford was appointed in March.