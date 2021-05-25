BCSPCA seizes 17 puppies from Kamloops-area breeder

Photo: BC SPCA One of the puppies seized recently from a Kamloops-area breeder, according to the BC SPCA.

Seventeen puppies have been seized from a property near Kamloops, animals the BC SPCA says were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Sixteen neglected Pomeranian and Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one Labrador retriever are now in the care of the BC SPCA.

All the puppies were under a year old, and were seized due to unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding and lack of ventilation, according to BC SPCA officials.

Chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA Marcie Moriarty said in an alert posted to the organization's website that this isn’t the first the the alleged breeder has been in trouble with the BC SPCA.

“We have dealt with this individual in the past and she was convicted of animal cruelty in 2005, following a BC SPCA investigation where numerous dogs were seized," Moriarty said.

"The judge handed down a sentence that included a ban on keeping animals, but unfortunately the ban had expired."

The BC SPCA found out about the puppies through a compliant on their animal cruelty hotline, the release said.

Moriarty said investigators believe the alleged breeder has been breeding dogs again and selling the puppies for up to $2,000. She said it is completely unacceptable to profit off the suffering of vulnerable animals and that the BC SPCA will be recommending charges in the case.

The BC SPCA says it is very concerned to see exploitive puppy mills spring up with the massive spike in demand for puppies during COVID-19.