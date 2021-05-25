Seven years in prison for 'horrific' knife attack on Kamloops liquor store clerk

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend seven years in federal prison for a life-changing and bloody attack last year on a liquor store clerk — a crime described as “horrific” in court.

William Bolton, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court after earlier pleading guilty to charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

Bolton has been in custody since his arrest in March 2020, the day after police were called to the U-District Liquor Store on McGill Road for a report of a violent assault.

Court heard Bolton walked into the store over the noon hour on March 19, 2020, and began loading bottles of liquor into a bag he had with him.

The clerk told Bolton to stop and reached for the bottles. That is when Bolton pulled a knife from his bag and began to attack the man.

Court was shown a six-minute clip from the store’s video surveillance system depicting the attack. Bolton can be seen walking around and behind the till area of the liquor store and levelling dozens of blows with his weapon.

When Bolton paused his attack, the clerk retreated into the store’s staff office and locked the door, then called 911. Bolton fled on foot with the stolen booze and the store’s cash drawer.

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake called the attack "a crime of horrific violence."

Court heard the clerk’s life has been significantly impacted by the assault, which left him with serious injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a victim-impact statement, the clerk said the attack left him with depression that turned his life “upside-down.”

Bolton, who had a tragic upbringing, apologized in court and said he is trying to work on his “aggression” and substance use.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori sentenced Bolton to seven years in prison. He will be given more than 18 months of 1.5-to-1 credit for the year he has already spent behind bars.