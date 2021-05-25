Tiny House Warriors trial about 'suppression of Indigenous voices,' not criminality, judge told

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The trial of three members of an outspoken First Nations protest group is a case about “suppression of Indigenous voices” and “over-policing” of Canada’s First Nations people, a judge has been told.

Nicole Manuel, Chantel Manuel and Isha Jules, members of the Tiny House Warriors, are facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance and assault stemming from an altercation with security and police outside a December 2018 meeting about the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The trio is accused of intentionally spilling red paint on the campus of Thompson Rivers University on Dec. 10, 2018, then storming or attempting to storm the high-level private meeting taking place in rented space inside the university’s Campus Activity Centre. Assaults are alleged to have taken place during a physical altercation between the three accused and security personnel outside the meeting.

According to the Crown, only Jules made it into the meeting. Inside, he is accused of breaking a microphone and throwing a paint-soaked scarf at a First Nations chief.

Each of the three were then arrested.

Present at the meeting were federal politicians, former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Frank Iacobucci and representatives of Trans Mountain, Natural Resources Canada, regional First Nations leaders and security personnel, including police.

In videos shown in court on Tuesday, the accused can be seen approaching people in the lobby outside TRU’s Grand Hall asking security personnel if they are Secwepemc. The security personnel were not letting the protestors get close to the Grand Hall doors.

“We’re Secwepemc and this should be an open meeting,” one of the protestors said in one of the videos played in court, taking issue with the First Nations leadership inside the meeting.

“They have no say on what happens in our territory.”

The video showed the protestors unfurling a banner opposing work camps along the Trans Mountain pipeline route, and yelling angrily over a megaphone.

“Man camps equals rape,” one protestor chanted in a video, calling the First Nations in the meeting “f**king sellouts.”

“No Secwepemc consent,” the protestor yelled. “We say no — no, no, no, no. How many times do you need to hear it?”

In a brief opening statement on Tuesday, defence lawyer Casey St. Germain said the case is one featuring themes familiar in Canadian history — suppression and silencing of First Nations voices and “over-policing” of Indigenous people.

“This is a case about dissenting voices,” St. Germain said.

“Its is a case about lawful civil protest. It is not a case about criminal activity.”

According to St. Germain, the accused were under the impression that area First Nations were at the meeting to give their “consent” to the Trans Mountain expansion project, which they strongly oppose. St. Germain said the three were there to express their views — nothing more.

“The evidence will show this is what Mr. Jules and the Manual sisters were doing,” she said. “They were protesting.”

Crown prosecutors urged Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame to consider only the guilt or innocence of the accused on the counts against them, not the socio-economic backdrop.

The week-long trial had been slated to take place last November, but it was adjourned after a lawyer representing one of the accused quit at the last minute.

The Tiny House Warriors describe themselves as protectors of the Secwepemc land, and they are opposed to the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline expansion work and other large-scale projects.