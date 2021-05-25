Fundraising car wash benefitting Kamloops Hospice Association on Wednesday

Photo: NSBIA

If your vehicle is in need of a good spring cleaning and you’re looking to support a worthy local cause, circle Wednesday on your calendar.

A charity car wash Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Canco in North Kamloops will benefit the Kamloops Hospice Association.

According to a flyer circulating online, all proceeds will go to the hospice. The fundraiser was supposed to take place last week but was rescheduled due to rain.

Canco, formerly the Robo Car Wash, is located at 228 Tranquille Rd.