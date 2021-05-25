Castanet asks residents what they expect for Tuesday's announcement regarding COVID-19 restrictions and economic recovery

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s “circuit breaker” of public health orders was lifted on Monday at midnight, but it’s unclear if any of the measures, like those restricting indoor dining and group fitness classes, will be extended.

A government announcement, laying out details of an economic restart plan, is expected later on Tuesday.

Castanet News asked residents if they expect any restrictions to change, and which changes they would like to see.

One resident told Castanet they believe it’s important that any change in restrictions is done in a careful manner.

“Hopefully it’s done with the right steps at the right time, and it’s in a way we can sustain longevity,” he said.

Another said she was hoping Dr. Henry will allow for more flexibility with gatherings and indoor dining.

“Our numbers are certainly down, and it looks like we’ve broken the back on this, so I’m hoping that’s the case,” she said.

On Monday, the provincial government announced 974 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including 117 in the Interior Health region.

Premier John Horgan said last week that a plan for economic recovery will be laid out on Tuesday, but Dr. Henry has cautioned that nothing will go back immediately to 100 per cent.