One person injured in fire Monday at house in Westmount, near Halston Bridge

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue crews battle a blaze Monday at a house on Collingwood Drive in Westmount.

UPDATE: 7:01 p.m.

One person was injured in a fire Monday at a home in Westmount — a blaze that started with “a fireball,” according to a neighbour.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a home in the 600-block of Collingwood Drive at about 6:10 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

KFR Asst. Chief Ryan Cail said crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home. He said the quick work of firefighters means the home will likely be saved.

Cail said crews were told pets were inside the house, but he was unsure of the status of any animals. A person in the neighbourhood told Castanet Kamloops at least one pet is believed to be dead.

According to Cail, a resident of the home suffered a hand injury.

Neighbour Kennedy Asante told Castanet Kamloops he spoke to a resident of the home, who said he was cooking when he saw “a fireball” coming from the wall.

Asante said he rushed out of his house when he saw smoke coming from down the road.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Send them to [email protected]

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:25 p.m.

Fire crews are battling a significant blaze Monday at a house in Westmount.

Kamloops Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a home in the 600-block of Collingwood Drive at about 6:10 p.m.

Smoke from the blaze was visible from many parts of the city and winds sent the smell of smoke wafting over much of the North Shore.

As of 6:30 p.m. there are four fire trucks and an ambulance on scene, as well as police.

Collingwood Drive runs parallel to the CN Rail tracks just north of Halston Avenue, west of the Halston Bridge.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.